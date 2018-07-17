Student barbers give back

Making a clean cut, this student is focused on the task at hand.

MOTIVATED by the desire to change the negative portrayals of their school on social media, 20 students of the Barataria North Secondary School used their newly-acquired barbering skills to give back to the community. The beneficiaries were the residents of the Memisa Centre in Arima.

The students were trained in basic barbering techniques by Donald James of the Professional Barbering School in a programme sponsored by National Petroleum (NP). The sessions were conducted at the school compound at Sixth Avenue Extension, Barataria, from May 16 to June 28.

Recognising that some students thrive outside of the classroom environment, NP collaborated with the school through this barbering programme to give the students a taste of life outside of the classroom and allow them to bridge the gap between education and future employment, said a media release.

The release said, “The success of this venture has opened the door for a wider company-sponsored programme that will inspire and deliver practical skills to youth who are motivated by learning that’s linked to an occupation and real experiences.”