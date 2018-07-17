Stabbed man died a hero

DILLON Lucas, 31, who was stabbed to death while protecting friends outside a nightclub in Debe on Saturday, will lways be remembered as a hero.

Police were yesterday expected to take a statement from a suspect who was stabbed in the incident and remains warded under police guard at San Fernando General Hospital.

“He (Lucas) will always be remembered as our hero. He risked his life to protect his friends. He didn’t deserve to die like this. It hurts so much. He didn’t deserve this,” said a close relative yesterday. The relative said Lucas had a heart of gold and would go out of his way to protect anyone whom he thought was being treated unfairly.

“He intervened when he saw his friends were in trouble because that was the type of man he was. I would have never thought this would have ended like this. This man pulled out a knife and killed him. Lucas tried to get the knife from him.”

Lucas was stabbed in his neck, chest and stomach and died at the scene. According to a police report, Lucas and a group of nine friends including five young women, had gone to Cloud 9 nightclub in Debe.

Police said that at 2.30 am, several men began harassing the women. Lucus went to speak to the men to tell them leave the women alone. Before stabbing Lucas, the suspect stabbed Kailash Seepersad to his hand. He was treated for his injuries and later discharged.