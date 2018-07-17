Skallywag emphasizes safety Adventure theme park opens for business in Chaguaramas

Climbers take to rock climbing at Skallywag Bay Adventure Park, CHAGUARAMAS.

SKALLYWAG Bay Adventure Park, the Caribbean’s first adventure theme park, is finally open for fun and, although not overly concerned, they are taking the safety of their patrons very seriously.

Asked if he was worried about safety after a shooting on the nearby boardwalk around 7.15 pm one week ago resulted in the death of three men, managing director Dr Sreevenu Potlurie said no.

He said the victims were people caught up in the crossfire of gang members, not that the boardwalk was a dangerous place. However, he said the park had security guards, and CCTV cameras, that were continuously monitored, all around the property.

“We are aware of gangs. Most of the times they tend to play cowboys among themselves. Ninety-nine per cent of the people are normal, fun-loving happy guys here (in TT). So as long as we are not in a bad spot at a bad time, I think we don’t have to worry. I saw, on the same day that happened, people here. No problem.”

Potlurie told members of the media it took four years and approximately $70 million to develop the park at Phase II Boardwalk, Chaguaramas.

There, the young and the young-at-heart can enjoy the not-too-scary rides including the spinning roller coaster, drop tower, kids’ play park, rock climbing, bumper boats, 18-hole mini golf course, and, soon to come, the family swinger, and the train.

He said he always wanted to create a miniature golf course so when the CDA advertised land for development around the boardwalk in 2015, he and several other investors grabbed at the opportunity to do that and more. He said there were a lot of hurdles, the biggest challenge being “bad” contractors, which was one of the reasons why most of the structures, sculptures, and signs were made abroad and them shipped to Trinidad for assembly.

Marketing manager, Leela Rampersad added that those signs, designed by artist Dan Sawatzky and hand crafted by Imagination Corporation, won Best Signage for A Theme Park Under 20 Acres award at the International Signage Awards.

She also stressed that the park had all its operation certifications, OSHA certification, and ran several tests “to make sure everything was in full gear.” Since then they invited several summer camps and schools to the park. “Apparently people in Trinidad have been clamouring for mini-golf. It’s a great family event that all members can enjoy whether they are competitive or just want to relax.”

She added that while bumper boats was the main attraction, children and adults alike found the rock climbing challenging but enjoyable.