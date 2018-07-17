Rotary focus on youth

Newly-appointed president of the Rotary Club of Maraval Jennifer Abraham and sergeant-at-arms Joseph Lynch.

JENNIFER ABRAHAM, the newly-appointed president of the Rotary Club of Maraval and her new executive will take on a youth HIV/Aids project during its 2018-2019 term of office.

Speaking at the club’s handover ceremony held at the Residence of Jamaican High Commissioner David Prendergrast last month, Abraham focused on Rotary International’s new vision statement of creating a lasting change.

Abraham believed the youth HIV initiative was ideal for the club to effect change in a sustainable way, said a media release.

“My focus this year will be on a humanitarian effort; a youth Aids project. Rotary International is committed to fighting disease around the world,” she said noting that US$65 million (US) in grants was given by Rotary to fight disease, including HIV/Aids.

“In Liberia, Rotary members are helping women get tested for HIV early in their pregnancies. They used prenatal care to reduce new HIV infection in children by 95 per cent over two years,” she said.

Abraham and her team’s focus on the youth will also involve a youth cricket initiative, as well as an environmental awareness drive.

She said, “The ball has started rolling in this project. We visited the Ministry of Education and received positive feedback. It’s pace from here on.”

Of the environmental project, Abraham intends to partner with the Rotary Club of Princess Town to effect the programme.

She lauded immediate past president Maureen Aarons for her leadership and commitment during the 2017-2018 term of office and expressed hope that she will find the time to remain active in the club.