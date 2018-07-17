Pre abandonment work begins on leaking well

Pre-abandonment work has begun on the Couva Marine 2 Well which ruptured on July 4 and began spewing a mix of hydrocarbons, including gas and mud into the Gulf of Paria.

In a media release yesterday, the Ministry of Energy said the pre-abandonment work began on Sunday and followed the completion of an appropriate well control strategy, risk assessment and the fabrication of the necessary fittings and equipment to allow for safe operations.

The work is expected to last for 14 days and the Ministry has requested that marine craft operators and other users of the sea maintain a three nautical miles radius of the well during that period.