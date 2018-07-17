PM: Kamla, UNC ‘idle’

PM Dr Keith Rowley.

THE Prime Minister today rejected Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar's predictions about the People's National Movement's (PNM) future in government. He also dismissed allegations from Persad-Bissessar that the PNM would be targeting people who it deemed to be political threats.

Dr. Rowley told Newsday Persad-Bissessar continues to demonstrate the UNC has no concept of what is required to govern TT. He said the PNM's track record since assuming office shows that "It is this Government which is doing the vital work and is holding us on a path to progress and eventual prosperity."

Reiterating the PNM accepts the outcome of Monday's by-elections in Belmont East and Barataria, the PM said Government continues to do its work.

While Government works, the PM said, "An idle opposition can parade up and down, disturbing our efforts, criticising and supporting nothing, spreading misinformation and making false promises of milk and honey."

Political spoils were shared on Monday night as the PNM retained Belmont East while the UNC wrested Barataria away from the PNM by a narrow margin.