Moore: No hunt on for any suspect in Scott’s death

Businessman Leslie Scott…found unconscious in his car

Tobago police are not searching for any suspect in connection with the death of businessman Leslie Scott of Mt Pleasant.

So said ACP Garfield Moore, responding to queries from Newsday Tobago about a Facebook post that claimed Scott was drugged and robbed by two women and that Tobago police was searching for them.

Moore said Scott was discovered unconscious in his vehicle at Buccoo after he was last seen leaving home to meet a female friend, two Sundays ago. He was hospitalised at the Scarborough General Hospital where he died last Friday night.

Asked about reports that Scott was drugged, Moore said:

“We have no information that anyone was drugged, we are awaiting an autopsy to be done to see if any harmful foreign substance was ingested and that will take a long time because it needs to be transferred to forensic and then the tests needs to be done.

“As far as I know other reports are just rumours that people are developing in their minds to get to their own conclusions.”

Moore said there was no hunt on for any suspects in relation to Scott’s death.

Asked if Scott was robbed of money and a gold chain, as reported in the Facebook post, Moore replied:

“Unless we find someone with the gold chain and they cannot prove how they got it, then we can make some conclusions to that, but we don’t have any evidence whether or not he was robbed of jewellery or a sum of cash. Neither do we have evidence showing someone did something to him or not. We will only start to make conclusions when the post mortem is done.”