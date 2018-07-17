Man on $100,000 bail

CHARGED: Leon Gonzales

A 27-YEAR-OLD machine fitter whom police arrested hours after he allegedly kidnapped and robbed a man, appeared on Friday before a Chaguanas Magistrate.Leon Gonzales of Royal Road, Maracas St Joseph, appeared before Magistrate Christine Charles in the Chaguanas First Court, on the two charges. The magistrate granted Gonzales $100,000 bail with a surety and adjourned the matter to August 10.

The charges stemmed from an incident last week Wednesday when three armed men approached the 53-year-old victim. At the time the victim was sitting in his red Ford Ranger van in front of his home at Cunupia. The gunmen entered the van and forced the owner into the rear passenger seat.

They robbed him of his wallet and cellular phone. Police said the men then drove off with the victim in the van. While along the Solomon Hochoy Highway, the men dropped off the van owner and then drove off.

The victim later made a report to Cunupia police.

A release from the TTPS corporate unit said that hours after the robbery, police in Tableland spotted the stolen vehicle and arrested a man. WPC Paulette Elcock laid the charges.