Little boy weeps for dead father

THE six-year-old son of murdered Levi Moses yesterday expressed sadness about his father being taken away from him.

With his mother at the Forensic Science Centre (FSC), the boy told reporters of the love he had for his father.

“I just want to say I really love my daddy. When mommy told me he died I was sad. It made me cry. I really love him because he used to take care of me and we played a lot.”

Moses died at hospital after being shot on Perkins Street, Arouca, last Friday night.

Newsday was told he named the person who shot him when police officers picked him up, but he died early Saturday morning.

Other relatives told Newsday he recently had an altercation with an associate of the man he named.

They said he had approached them and called for peace.

“He was telling them to put down the guns and that it made no sense, but they killed him anyway.”

They said Moses was a mason and a father of two. Police could not say whether the man Moses named is in custody. Investigations are ongoing.