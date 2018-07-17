Kirby: We have to bring our A-game Courts T20 Women’s Grand Slam bowls off…

Lee-Ann Kirby

CAPTAIN of defending champions Udecott North Starblazers Lee-Ann Kirby believes the second edition of the Courts T20 Grand Slam is up for grabs as all teams have quality players.

The Starblazers will play against Trident Sports Phoenix at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, from 7 pm tonight when the tournament starts. In the other match at 7 pm tonight, TECU Southern Titans will play LCB Contractors Central Sharks at the Wilson Road Recreation Ground in Penal.

Kirby, a national cricketer and former West Indies Women’s cricketer, said teams are evenly balanced.

“I think all the teams are strong, we just have to do our best on the day. Everybody is a threat, all the teams are strong in my eyes so we can’t take anybody for granted,” Kirby said. Kirby will have the experienced national duo of Kirbyina Alexander and Amando Samaroo to call on as well as regional players Natasha McLean, Jodian Morgan and Shabika Gajnabi.

Some of the West Indies women’s cricketers who will play in the tournament are Deandra Dottin (Titans), Britney Cooper (Titans), Anisa Mohammed (Central Sharks), Shemaine Campbelle (Central Sharks), Hayley Matthews (Phoenix) and Stacy-Ann King (Phoenix). Merissa Aguilleira was supposed to captain the Titans this year, but due to shin splints she is forced to play the role of team manager.

Kirby is optimistic about her team’s chances. “I am feeling confident in my team, once we play as a unit we will be able to defend the title. We have some power hitters and some good bowlers from the region. Once we play to the best of our ability on that day (we will do well),” she said. Kirby, McLean and Amanda Samaroo are among the top batters for the Starblazers.

In last year’s inaugural season, the fans came out in their numbers and Kirby is hoping for even more support this year. “What we are trying to do is get more people to come out, more young women to come out and get everybody involved in women’s cricket,” Kirby said.

In the preliminary phase of the tournament, each team will play each other twice. The fourth-placed team will be eliminated from the tournament after the preliminary phase, and the teams finishing second and third will play in a playoff match. Teams will be eager to finish on top after the preliminary phase as the top team will advance straight to the final on July 28.

FIXTURES (All matches start at 7 pm)

Today – Trident Sports Phoenix vs Udecott North Starblazers, NCC; TECU Southern Titans vs LCB Contractors Central Sharks, Clarke Rd.

Tomorrow – Trident Sports Phoenix vs TECU Southern Titans, Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA); LCB Contractors Central Sharks vs Udecott North Starblazers, NCC.

Saturday – LCB Contractors Central Sharks vs Trident Sports Phoenix, NCC; Udecott North Starblazers vs TECU Southern Titans, BLCA.

Sunday – Udecott North Starblazers vs Trident Sports Phoenix, BLCA; LCB Contractors Central Sharks vs TECU Southern Titans, NCC.

Tuesday – TECU Southern Titans vs Trident Sports Phoenix, NCC; Udecott North Starblazers vs LCB Contractors Central Sharks, BLCA.

July 25 – Trident Sports Phoenix vs LCB Contractors Central Sharks, BLCA; TECU Southern Titans vs Udecott North Starblazers, NCC.

July 27 – Semifinal - 2nd place vs 3rd place, BLCA.

July 28 – Final - 1st place vs Semifinal winner, BLCA.