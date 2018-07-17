Khan: Holder leading from the front

A disappointed Tamim Iqbal of Bangladesh walks off the field after being dismissed by Windies captain Jason Holder in the 2nd Test at Sabina Park, Jamaica.

FORMER West Indies team manager Omar Khan is hopeful that the regional squad can build on their success, following a comfortable 2-0 Test series whitewash over the visiting Bangladesh outfit.

The West Indies triumphed in both Tests, each in three days. The first Test in Antigua from July 4-6, the hosts romped to an innings and 219-run win, and the second Test in Jamaica saw the WI prevail by 166 runs on Saturday.

“I think that’s fantastic,” said Khan in a telephone interview yesterday. “The team has shown that they can win matches and that’s a great sign for the future of West Indies cricket.

“Jason Holder led by example, he has demonstrated that he’s now maturing as a captain (and) as a player,” continued Khan. “Winning the Player of the Series demonstrates what I’m saying in terms of his ability to cement his place on the team, and to lead from in front. That was great to see.”

Holder scored 67 runs at an average of 33.5 and took a series-leading 16 wickets at 8.93.

Khan noted, “The bowling continues to be our strength, the fast bowlers Shannon Gabriel (eight wickets at 17.37), Jason Holder, Miguel Cummins (six wickets at 13.50); it’s good to see Keemo Paul getting a chance in his first Test match (in Jamaica). So it augurs well for the future of Test cricket and I hope they can continue to build on this success.”

The ex-Trinidad and Tobago Red Force manager added, “The team is gelling together, which is very important for success, when you have everybody supporting one another and the guys gelling together, and playing together as a team.”

Other bright spots for the WI team against Bangladesh were opener Kraigg Brathwaite, who struck a pair of centuries in his tally of 239 runs, at an average of 79.66, and Gabriel.

“The coaching staff and the management staff should take a lot of credit for the guys to adjust to the longer version of the game, and demonstrate that they could perform,” Khan said.

“We always know Kraigg Brathwaite is that sort of player, he is a Test batsman. Holder led by example. Shannon Gabriel continues to be a fast bowler that everybody seems to be fearing now.”

Devon Smith, who scored 76 runs at an average of 25.33, and Roston Chase, who tallied 54 runs at 18.0, were virtual weak links in the WI batting during this series.

With the Test team back in action away to India in October, Khan has called upon the selectors to look at other options, including those from the WI A team who are currently touring England.

“I think Hetmeyer should be given an opportunity to go up (to number three), and let Kieran Powell open the batting,” said Khan. “We may need to look at Jermaine Blackwood, (he) has been scoring some runs with the A team in England. He has played for the West Indies already.

He may be another one they’re looking at. Sunil Ambris has been given an opportunity, he got a hundred in one of the ‘Test’ matches against India A.

“We have to look at the players who have been performing and try to get them to understand that they need to be performing, and (the selectors should) give them the opportunity to work on their game and build their consistency.”

Leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo bowled only one over, for 16 runs, in the First Test, and was dropped for the Second Test as the West Indies used an all-pace attack.

Khan pointed out, “I think he has to be a little more penetrative. All spin bowlers, especially the back-of-the-arm spinners, are bowlers you expect to be taking regular wickets for you.”

Roach was rested for the second Test, and the trio of Holder, Gabriel and Paul were battling injuries during the Jamaica match.

With the three-game One Day International (ODI) series scheduled to start in Guyana on Sunday, Khan was asked if the selectors should rest the experienced ones and utilise a few new faces.

“They have a week’s rest, the one day (series) doesn’t start until Sunday,” said Khan. “So it’s an opportunity for the players to recover. But I think we should go with our strongest team.

“We need to look to build for the World Cup in 2019 so we need to start to get the nucleus of players that we know could make an impact,” he ended.