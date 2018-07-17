Kamla: Rowley's days as Prime Minister are numbered

Victorious United National Congress (UNC) candidate in Barataria Sharon Maraj-Dharam (centre) is embraced by UNC Deputy Political Leader Khadijah Ameen (right) and other supporters at the UNC Third Avenue, Barataria campaign office on Monday night.

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says the People's National Movement (PNM) loss in the Barataria by-election shows Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley's days as prime minister are numbered.

She was speaking to jubilant supporters at the United National Congress (UNC) Third Avenue, Barataria campaign office on Monday night after the announcement the UNC and its candidate Sharon Maraj-Dharam won the seat in the by-election.

She said Rowley said on Monday that before the by-elections he was prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago and today he would still be prime minister.

"No way," people shouted.

"Tonight we say to you Dr Rowley your days are numbered."

She said the PNM won the Barataria seat in two local government elections and now the UNC has taken the lead. She said the party has increased votes in 16 of the 17 polling divisions in Barataria and increased votes overall by 28 per cent while the PNM decreased in nine polling divisions.

The PNM and its candidate Nicole Young won the Belmont East seat but Persad-Bissessar praised the UNC's performance.

"We give thanks and praise to the almighty for this victory here in Barataria. And for what I see also as a victory in Belmont."

She said in the Belmont East seat, the heartland and once considered the fortress of the now unpopular PNM, increased votes by 200 per cent.

She recalled Port of Spain North/St Ann's West MP Stuart Young gave the UNC a challenge and if the party received 50 votes in Belmont that is an achievement.

"Well today we celebrate a great victory in Belmont not only did we get 50 votes, we tripled the challenge number."

She added: "So it shows today nowhere is safe for the PNM. We have shown we can find them, we can match them and we can beat them."

Councillor-elect Maraj-Dharam said she was extremely excited by the win and planned to walk the district again and talk to people as their issues may or may not have changed.