Gunmen crash car after police chase
Acting on a tip-off that two men carrying guns were driving around in South Oropouche, South Western division police tried to stop and search them today.
According to reports, the men refused to stop and lead police on a chase through Aripero Village around 2 pm today.
In their attempt to escape, the driver of the car crashed into a wall at the front of a business place.
Both men are now in police custody.
