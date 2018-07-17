Guardian Group reaffirms support for TTOC

TTOC president Brian Lewis, right, is presented with a cheque from Guardian Group’s Senior Manager – Group Corporate Communications, Ayesha Boucaud-Claxton, to aid #10golds24 Athlete Welfare and Preparation Fund.

TTOC president Brian Lewis yesterday described Guardian Group’s sponsorship to its athlete welfare and preparation fund as “tremendous” and “in keeping with the company’s long-standing commitment to the interest of national athletes through the TTOC.”

Guardian Group presented a cheque for $200,000 to the TTOC last Friday at its head office in Westmoorings, effectively renewing its partnership for the 17th year.

The fund is intended to offer financial assistance and professional support to elite athletes in their preparation for the Olympic Games and beyond.

According to Guardian Group corporate communications officer Sintra Surjbally, “the partnership has allowed many athletes the opportunity to train, recover and compete.”

In a media release, Surjbally said the fund aims to assist athletes with out-of-pocket expenses, health and accident insurance, life skills training and career development.

“Our continuous commitment to this programme is testament to one of our guiding philosophies, which is to nurture and develop sport in Trinidad and Tobago and the region at large,” said Surjbally.

Lewis said he was “extremely grateful to Guardian Group for its continued support to the national athletes’ journey and well-being.”

He said with the sponsorship, The Guardian Group continues to lead by example as champions for corporate responsibility. Guardian Group has been partnering with the TTOC since 2001 when their Youth Star programme was launched.

The public has and continues to contribute to the athlete welfare and preparation fund through several initiatives introduced by the TTOC prior to the 2016 Olympic Games.

Lewis annually whips up support through participation in the TT international marathon which was held earlier this year, and the NLCB approved #10gold24 $10 scratch cards.

The public can also pledge support to the fund by calling the TTOC Olympic House at 625-1285; via email at contact@ttoc.org; or via its website at ttoc.org; or make a direct contribution to the fund at Scotiabank (account number 171188).