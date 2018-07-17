Gomez belts TT to crushing win Young Red Force in hunt for title today

A DESTRUCTIVE innings by Isaiah Gomez gave TT a huge 151-run win over Windward Islands on the Duckworth-Lewis method in the penultimate round of the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-17 50-over Tournament, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday. The result keeps TT in the hunt for the title today.

Batting first, TT captain Antonio Gomez and Tariq Mohammed had the home team in a strong position on 105 for two in the 25th over. However, when Mohammed fell for 43, TT were eventually reduced to 187/7 in the 40th over. In stepped Isaiah who struck an unbeaten 66 off just 50 deliveries to guide TT to a challenging 259/7 in 50 overs. Isaiah, who struck four fours and five sixes, was ably supported by Anderson Mahase who scored an unbeaten 19 as the pair put on an unbroken 72 for the eighth wicket. Antonio was dismissed for 49 and K Arnold and S Gerson both took two wickets for Windward Islands, taking 2/30 and 2/29 respectively.

Rain affected the Windwards reply as they were eventually set a revised target of 223 in 28 overs. Fast bowler Jayden Seales took 3/5 and spinner Nicholas Ali grabbed 4/25 as Windwards were dismissed for 72 in 25.3 overs.

The final round will be played today from 9.30 am.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

TT 259/7 - Isaiah Gomez 66 not out, Antonio Gomez 49, Tariq Mohammed 43; K Arnold 2/30, S Gerson 2/29 vs Windward Islands 72 (Revised target of 223 in 28 overs) (25.3 overs) - Jayden Seales 3/5, Nicholas Ali 4/25. TT won by 151 runs.

Guyana 174/7 - Sachin Singh 48, Andre Seepersaud 38; Brandon English 2/37, Romaine Jacob 2/24 vs Jamaica 143 (48.5 overs) - Daniel Beckford 73 not out, Niran Bissu 3/15. Guyana won by 31 runs.

Barbados 245/7 vs Leeward Islands 115. Barbados won by 130 runs.

TODAY’S FIXTURES:

Guyana vs Barbados, National Cricket Centre

TT vs Leewards, Gilbert Park

Jamaica vs Windwards, Brian Lara Stadium.