Digicel NBA elitecamp this weekend

Kern George, front, head coach of Stories of Success Academy, demonstrates a shooting drill at the Digicel Jumpstart clinic earlier this year.

DIGICEL and the NBA will host the Digicel NBA Jumpstart Elite Camp in TT featuring young basketball players from seven countries across the Caribbean.

The elite camp is set to host the top 42 participants selected from national clinics previously held in the Turks and Caicos Islands, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Jamaica, Haiti and TT. They will all by vying for selection to be part of the 14 who will proceed to the authentic NBA Experience later this year. The 30 boys and 12 girls will compete in an intense two-day camp, being held at the National Cycling Centre in Couva from July 21-22. Each island hosted a local selection clinic with Digicel and the NBA partnering with the national basketball federation.

The local series of the clinic, under the administrative direction of the National Basketball Federation of TT, was led by NBA coaches with the support of the Coaches Association of TT. The national clinic took place at the Centre of Excellence in Macoya on May 19-20. Samuel Waldron, Nwadike Felix, Jelani Blackett, Nickolai Mills, Daniel Constance (Tobago), Breanna Charles and Nikiya Baptiste impressed all of the coaches to seal their spots at the elite camp this weekend.

The elite camp will be divided into boys and girls divisions. NBA assistant coaches, NBA international basketball operations staff and top Caribbean coaches will lead the ballers through a variety of activities on and off the court including: individual player development; 5-on-5 games; life skills education and more.

Digicel marketing executive, Roshawn Campbell said: “We are excited to welcome the talented young athletes from the other islands to the shores of Trinidad and Tobago. This is not only a competition, but it is also an opportunity for learning, where our local athletes can learn tricks and skills of the game from neighbouring islands. Digicel’s commitment remains centred on having a programme in place, which is geared towards developing our young talent. We wish all athletes the best of luck and we will be closely following all of the action this weekend.”