CAC decision made after consultation

THE EDITOR: As a citizen who attended one of the public consultations on education in my community and made my contribution on the Continuous Assessment Component (CAC) of the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam, I must remind Dr Tim Gopeesingh that it was after these public consultations that the Government took a decision to stop this initiative.

Gopeesingh continues to provide the media with misinformation which gets published. His statement recently said it was Education Minister Anthony Garcia who abandoned the CAC. Thousands of citizens attended those consultations and shared their views, including those in Tobago, before the decision was taken by Government to stop the CAC. It was not Garcia who took a personal decision to end the CAC, as Gopeesingh wants us to believe.

I do not expect Gopeesingh to speak good of the education sector being in opposition and the former minister, but as a holder of public office and someone who aspires to return to government, he should try not to mislead the public.

He should be happy that a boy topped the exams this year and a government school was among the top three, two things he wished for when he was minister.

I am glad that the Ministry of Education is taking steps to ensure the supervisors, curriculum people, social workers and counsellors are visiting schools more regularly to provide support for teachers and students in the classrooms.

JEREMY HARRIS, Diego Martin