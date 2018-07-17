Borde wants ‘sibling’ power at TKR ‘Bash brothers’ coming to assault CPL bowling

BASH BROTHERS: New Zealand's Brendon McCullun, right, is all smiles alongside Brisbane Heat batting partner Chris Lynn during the Australian Big Bash.

MANAGER of the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) Colin Borde is keen to see the ‘bash brothers’ deliver the goods for the local franchise when the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) bowls off on August 8.

The Bravo brothers, Dwayne and Darren, have thrilled TKR fans over the past five years with match-winning performances. This year, brothers in spirit Australian Chris Lynn and New Zealander Brendon McCullum will aim to replicate their explosive batting partnerships for the reigning CPL champions. McCullum has been playing for TKR for years, but Lynn will make his debut for TKR in this year’s tournament. Lynn and McCullum got the ‘bash brothers’ title after destroying bowlers during their opening partnerships for various T20 franchises around the world. The duo played alongside each other for the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash T20 League and for the Lahore Qalanders in the Pakistan Super League. The opening pair is expected to get TKR off to quick starts with their aggressive stroke-play. Borde is anticipating nothing less.

“The ‘bash brothers’ have over past seasons formed a great understanding. We are hoping that they will fire on all cylinders here in the Caribbean,” he said.

Borde said getting the right batting line-up is crucial to TKR’s success. “The team composition is important in that it gives the captain (Dwayne Bravo) several options and combinations to work with in various areas. The excitement is building again and we look forward to another great season full of crowd support, fun and joy,” he added.

TKR will aim to get out the gates quickly when they play three games at home at the Queen’s Park Oval to start the tournament. “We start at home, and as usual, with the support of large crowds we want to have a really good start. It’s important to get a good start and build momentum from there when you are playing away from home later on,” the Knight Riders manager continued.

TT will play their opening match against St Lucia Stars on August 8, before facing Jamaica Tallawahs on August 10 and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on August 11. All matches will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval from 8 pm.

TKR are aiming to become the first team in the CPL to win back-to-back titles, by winning the final at home at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) in Tarouba. Borde said, “Our goal is to play intelligent, consistent, entertaining cricket and to try to defend the trophy in front of the home crowds. We know that it’s going to be yet another very competitive season. We are confident that we can compete.”

TKR will begin their preparation camp on August 1 which includes two practice matches at the Oval and one at the BLCA.