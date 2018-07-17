Boardwalk massacre victim laid to rest

FINAL RITES: Kedel Osborne, one of three men murdered at the boardwalk in Chaguaramas. His funeral was held yesterday.

TEARS flowed as relatives of Kedel Osborne gave him a final send-off yesterday at the St Peter’s RC Church in Carenage.

Peaches Eve was inconsolable as the funeral for her 21-year-old son. “Oh God! Tell me that it is not Kedel who dead,” Eve wailed. “He is my only son. They took my only son away. I have no grandchildren. Who will bury me when I die? It has been nine days since I spoke to him; nine days since he told me that he loved me,” she cried.

Outside the chapel Osborne’s father Ricardo vented his anger on reporters for their representation of his son. He vehemently denied claims Osborne was a suspect in a recent murder, adding that Kedel and the man he was purported to have killed, were close relatives.

Two Sundays ago, Osborne was among family and friends at the Boardwalk in Chaguaramas when men came and started shooting. Osborne along with Fabian Williams, 32, and 39-year-old Andrew Francis of Mamoral were shot dead. Three others including an eight-year-old boy were wounded.