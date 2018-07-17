Accused in baby killing unfit to plea

UNTIL the president’s pleasure is known, Patrick Nash, 40, of Gasparillo will be confined to the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital, this after a jury in the San Fernando High Court yesterday found him unfit to plead to the charge of murdering his baby nephew Josiah Mohammed.

He is alleged to have bashed the 14-month-old baby against a wall at Surujbally Trace, Caratal Road in June 2005. Josiah died while being taken to San Fernando General Hospital.

Nash has been an out-patient of St Ann’s Hospital.

Justice Maria Wilson entertained a fitness-to-plea application from attorney Cedric Neptune who represented Nash. A jury was empaneled and the State, through attorney Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal, questioned two expert witnesses on psychiatry and psychology. One of them was Dr Cadogan Hosein.

Neptune led evidence from the witnesses.

After deliberating yesterday in the jury room on the evidence for about an hour, the foreman was asked if they had arrived at a decision on the issue of Nash’s fitness to plead to the charge. An accused person must be able to participate in his or her trial whilst having an appreciation for the proceedings.

The foreman answered in the affirmative and said that Nash was unfit to plead.