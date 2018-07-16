Psychologist interview pending with girl allegedly raped by ex-Minister’s son

The four-year-old girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted by the son of a government Minister was too ill on Friday last to be interviewed by a psychologist and the interview has been rescheduled for Friday of this week.

Last Friday the girl accompanied by her mother went to the Children’s Authority Assessment Centre at a hospital where they were met by a psychologist assigned to the Children’s Authority, a Social Worker also from the Children’s Authority and Corporal Banwarie of the Child Protection Unit who is probing the alleged sexual assault.

According to the child’s mother her daughter was taken to a room where she was asked to sit on a chair, asked her name, where she lives, who she lives with and was then asked to draw a face.

The girl complied with all the instructions but when the psychologist asked her if she wanted to speak about the alleged assault she said no.

She was then asked if she wanted to return another day and she said yes.