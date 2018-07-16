Policeman promoted Days after acting CoP went to court

Promoted policeman Sgt Billy Ramsundar, third from left, receives his letter of promotion from acting CoP Stephen Williams, second from right. In photo are, from left, DCP Earla Christopher and DCP Deodat Dulalchan. At right is DCP Harold Phillip.

SUSPENDED policeman, Cpl Billy Ramsundar, has been promoted to sergeant.

Ramsundar received his letter of appointment on today, days after acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams appeared in the San Fernando High Court on contempt of court proceedings.

Ramsundar’s attorneys filed contempt of court proceedings against the acting commissioner after he failed to promote the policeman to the rank of sergeant as ordered by Justice David Harris in July, last year.

After admitting that an administrative error resulted in Ramsundar not being awarded his correct promotion score, it was agreed that a revised Order of Merit List would be published and the policeman’s placement would be adjusted in accordance with his correct score.

Harris also ruled that Ramsundar was treated unfairly and ordered Williams to promote him with retroactive effect.

This was not done and Ramsundar filed an application for contempt of court.

At last week’s hearing, Williams said after the court’s ruling last year, Ramsundar was placed on suspension as a result of a criminal charge and another court granted an injunction blocking promotions within the police service in another case.

However, Harris pointed out his order pre-dated Ramsundar’s charge and the injunction and it must be obeyed.

This was eventually done and Ramsundar collected his promotion letter, dated July 13, on Monday.

His promotion is retroactive from April 22, 2016.

Ramsundar is represented by a team of attorneys led by Anand Ramlogan SC.