Paula Mae-Weekes honoured by Toco

President Paula Mae-Weekes was greeted with love from the people of Toco and surrounding communities during a day of thanksgiving held in her honour at the St David Anglican Church yesterday.

The event, which started at about 10 am was visited by members of the religious community in Toco and citizens of all ages, to honour the president, and thank the Almighty that she was nominated by the prime minister.

Chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation Terry Rondon said that while he had invited several people to come to Toco, Mae-Weekes’ humility and kindness proved the nation is in good hands with her as president.

Rondon related a story about Mae-Weekes’ invitation to Toco to Newsday, saying her response to the invitation almost brought him to tears.

“I have invited presidents, prime ministers and bishops to Toco, and what would usually happen would be that their secretary would get in contact with mine and RSVP, or they would send some sort of correspondence. But the president sent in a hand written letter “Mr Rondon I accept your invitation as the guest on the 15 th at 10.30.”

The fact that she took the time to send a hand-written letter in response brought tears to my eyes. That is what I call class.” Rondon said.

Rondon said her class and humility were also displayed when she met with the villagers of Toco and environs. He said she greeted everyone, regardless of age or status, with the same level of respect.

The thanksgiving started with a mass which was officiated by Canon Kenly Baldeo, Arch Deacon in charge of the North East Reigon, then was followed by live performances by local artistes. One of the local calypsonians, the Mighty Bonaparte, thanked Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for nominating Mae-Weekes as president. After the performances, she had a “Toco lunch” at the Hosana Guest House, which was hosted by the Theodore family.