One year after 5-year-old’s murder: Mother continues call for justice

36-year-old Solomon Joseph was shot and killed at his Mamoral Number 2 home as his daughter slept in another room last year. His killers remain at large one year later.

More than one year after the murders of 5-year-old Saleesha Joseph and her father Solomon Joseph rocked the quaint Central village of Mamoral Number 2, there have been no updates into the investigation. No suspects have been arrested, even after mother and wife of the victims, Kernisha Joseph claims to be the victim of repeated threats.

Speaking with Newsday today, Joseph, who was only 22-years-old at the time of her husband and daughter's murder lamented the lack of follow-up investigations by officers of the Homicide Bureau Region 3 and says she believes the killers are walking free in Mamoral.

Both father and daughter were shot and killed at around 3.30 am on April 28 at the family's Leekham Road, Mamoral home. Joseph said she tried calling her husband several times to come and pick her up at the casino where she worked, not knowing he and her daighter were already dead. She said after calling her uncle who lived just around the corner to check on Solomon, she could hear the anguish in his voice as he and other relatives discovered their bodies.

Joseph says the murders of her daughter and husband continue to haunt her and says their deaths are a constant reminder of how dangerous the country has become where even sleeping children can become the victims of crime.