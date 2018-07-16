NGC loses SIS challenge in Privy Council

The National Gas Company of TT Ltd's (NGC) head office at the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, Pt Lisas, Couva. PHOTO BY JEFF K. MAYERS

STATE-owned National Gas Company has lost an appeal in its multi-million claim against Super Industrial Services (SIS) and another company as the Privy Council today dismissed an appeal in which it challenged a decision to strike out its lawsuit on the ground that it failed to meet strict timelines for civil cases set in the Civil Proceedings Rules (CPR).

In February last year, the Court of Appeal, in a majority ruling, agreed with SIS’ contention that the judge was not actively managing the case when NGC failed to adhere to the rules in its prosecution of its claim against SIS and RFRL to set a case management conference after the lawsuit was filed in December 2015, as required by the rules.

In its lawsuit, NGC sought an order to prevent the dissipation assets in the contract dispute over the controversial Beetham Water Treatment Plant.

NGC had also btained a freezing order up to $180 million against SIS’ assets and an injunction restraining RFRL from dealing with certain assets. The freezing order was granted pursuant to arbitration proceedings which are still ongoing.

The dispute between the parties started in 2015 after delays in the US$162,055,318.77 project, which was due to be completed on October 21, 2016.

The contract was eventually terminated on November 24, 2016, after SIS reportedly informed NGC it was unable to continue with the work.