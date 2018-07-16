Marlene: "Talk done"

PUBLIC Administration Minister Marlene McDonald today said she will not be commenting on her health or any media reports which make any claims about it. McDonald, who is also Port of Spain South MP said she made a public statement last Saturday about her health.

McDonald said she will be focusing on her recuperation and returning to work as soon as possible. She denied a newspaper report which claimed that she suffered renal failure. McDonald, who is also a People's National Movement (PNM), participated in a motorcade last Saturday in support of PNM Belmont East candidate Nicole Young and PNM Barataria candidate Kimberly Small

Last Thursday, the Prime Minister said he advised President Paula Mae-Weekes to appoint Minister in the Ministry of Finance Allyson West to act for McDonald. Dr Rowley said McDonald will be allowed sufficient time to recuperate.

