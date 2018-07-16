Man shot in laventille

File photo

A 31-year-old man is now nursing a gunshot wound at hospital after he was attacked near his Laventille home.

Police sources told Newsday Kevon Walcott, of Mango Alley Laventille was walking close to the Morris Marshal Basketball Court, when a gunman shot him in his mouth.

As the man ran away police and emergency services were called, and Walcott was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was treated.

Walcott is said to be in a stable but serious condition at hospital.