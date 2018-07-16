Kudos toRondon,Grande council

THE EDITOR: The Sangre Grande Regional Corporation and its chairman, Terry Rondon, deserve the highest commendation for hosting students in a mock sitting of the council.

We are accustomed to seeing this annually in the Parliament, but as far as I am aware this is the first of its kind for local government.

Our society needs a major local government push at this time, especially in light of the reforms proposed by central government. In this regard, the local government bodies must meet the central government on the half and show they are willing, ready and eager to embrace the reform process.

There are numerous avenues available, such as the proposal by Education Minister Anthony Garcia that local government gets involved in school repairs during the July-August vacation.

The chairmen of councils should not wait for central government to approach them on this, but should visit the principals of all schools in their electoral area and find out the nature of the repairs needed.

Also, as far as I am aware, not a single local government body has tabled and debated the reform proposals.

The involvement of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation in the recent Carli Bay Fish Fest was a good move, as well as the involvement of local government in curbside recycling.

It would be useful for the corporation to meet with the communities to discuss the curbside recycling. The communities will have ideas as to how this can be more effectively managed.

There are numerous other ways that local government bodies can meet the development challenges that they face. Councillors must bear in mind that the essence of good local government is to look after the general welfare of residents.

LENNOX SANKERSINGH via e-mail