Government to reject Williams as Commissioner again

Ag. Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE

Government is expected to reject the Police Service Commission’s nomination of Acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams for the post of Commissioner of Police.

It will be the Williams' second rejection for the post of Commissioner.

In July 2008 he was the PSC’s choice for Commissioner of Police, but was rejected by then Patrick Manning led government.

Williams whose name appears third on the Order of Merit List submitted to President’s House earlier this year will be rejected in the similar manner as his two Colleagues Deodat Dulalchan and Harold Phillip.

After he is rejected, three other nominees for the position whose names appear fourth, fifth and sixth will also be rejected in like manner.