Galleons Passage delayed

The Galleons Passage

The long awaited MV Galleons Passage was again delayed in making its Port of Spain arrival.

The National Infrastructure Development Company Limited (Nidco) announced that the boat was scheduled to arrive at 2 pm. However, in a subsequent news release, Nidco said the vessel was experiencing strong currents and therefore had to reduce its speed, but assured that it will arrive today.

Once docked the boat would undergo routine inspection and clearance by Customs and Excise.

The vessel which was purchased from Government at a cost of US$17.4 million spent over a month in Cuba undergoing work on the canopies in passenger and vehicle areas, the toilets and on 100 of its 700 chairs.

The Opposition claimed the Galleons Passage was adrift, and riddled with 38 defects – a claim Government dismissed.

Devant Maharaj was accused of lying when he indicated that not all was well with the vessel. However, in a tweet Maharaj provided the media with speeds recorded for the boat by maritime experts.

He questioned how the boat, which could do 20 knots service speed could not make headway at more than five knots for the last 12 hours.

He said professional technical experts should be allowed to present the facts.

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young, speaking to reporters at the St Francis Girls RC School, Belmont, after accompaying PNM candidate Nicole Madonna Young to vote, said Opposition Senators Wade Mark and Saddam Hosein saw it fit to mislead a whole population with respect to the Galleons Passage saying the vessel was only fit to operate in the Gulf of Paria.

"Of couse this boat has travelled on the high seas all the way from China to here, and it is expected to arrive at 12 noon," Young said.