Fake polling stations in Belmont East

Minister in the Ministry of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young yesterday said they have asked the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) to look into fake polling stations set up by a political party.

Speaking to Newsday today after People's National Movement (PNM) candidate Nicole Madonna Young and their team cast their vote at St Francis Girls RC Primary School at around 9.15 am, Young said the matter was quite disturbing.

“Two phenomenon things which took place this morning that we are hearing is that mock stations which are fake polling stations are set up by the UNC party for information. We have had a couple of those in Belmont which is set up too close to the polling stations, we made the complaint to the EBC to address it.

“In particular the interesting phenomenon is outside this polling station St Francis Girls RC school, people are turning up to vote and they are not from the electoral district. People came up to me saying, 'Mr Young we here to vote for the PNM and they are saying their names are not on the list.' When we asked where they were living, we found out that they are living outside the electoral district.”