Emmanuel’s parents depend on prayers

STILL MISSING: Sharday Emmanuel

The parents and relatives of missing Nursing Assistant Sharday Emmanuel 20 are losing hope that she may still be alive.

Yesterday her mother Marilyn said prayers were the only thing giving her the strength to cope with the disappearance of her daughter.

She said her husband Junior still feels in his heart that Sharday is alive, but even that glimmer of hope is fading with each passing day with no word from the police or the public. They have not heard anything about whether Sharday is being kept a hostage or she may not be alive.

Last week Newsday reported that homicide officers have now teamed up with their colleagues at the Anti-Kidnapping Unit in an effort to find the body of the young woman.

Police believe Sharday was killed and her body dumped.