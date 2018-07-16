Candidates say Barataria polling is smooth

Photos: Enrique Assoon

THE voting process in today's local government by-election in Barataria has proceeded very smoothly, agreed both United National Congress (UNC) candidate for Barataria Sharon Maraj-Dharam and People's National Movement (PNM) candidate Kimberly Small.

However, third-party candidate Christoph Samlal of the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) complained of the presence of election posters and even political party graffiti painted on the road at the entrance to the St George's College polling station where Newsday met him. He had complained to election officials who had ordered police officers to remove campaign posters outside the Dominic Savio RC School on Eighth Avenue, but he said officials said posters near Barataria Anglican Primary School on Sixth Avenue were sufficiently outside of the polling station exclusion zone and were left alone.

Maraj-Dharam voted at St George's at 9.45 am, accompanied by a 10-person contingent including Princes Town MP Barry Padarath and UNC PRO Anita Haynes.

Small, at her Fifth Avenue campaign office, told Newsday she had voted at 6 am at Solo Harmonites Panyard at Morvant Junction, early than the 10 am time her party had initially told media houses. Samlal was not eligible to vote. Maraj-Dharam, Small and Samlal each said they had received a great reception from local residents both today and before, and were optimistic of their chances.