Agri economist on tainted honey scare: No need for panic

Agri economist Omardath Maharaj is urging public not to give in to fear and panic after viewing a video being circulated on social media which suggests that tainted honey is behind the deaths of a large number of bees from a local apiary or honey farm.

The five minute long video was circulated on Facebook over the weekend and is narrated by a man claiming to be a bee-keeper. He said after giving some pre-packaged honey he purchased at an event, he found all of the bees were dead and claims the honey was tainted. The bee-keeper, whose identity remains unknown claims almost 400 bees were killed.

In a release issued on Sunday, Maharaj says while food fraud remains an important issue in TT, he urged public not to get carried away by unsubstantiated claims and said after watching the video himself, several questions remain unanswered.