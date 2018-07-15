TT fall to Guyana in Regional Under-17

Trinidad and Tobago batsman,Anderson Miles plays a stroke during the Cricket West Indies regional under 17 tournament held at Gilbert park, Couva, yesterday.

TT suffered a three-wicket loss to Guyana in round three of the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-17 50-over tournament at Gilbert Park in Couva, yesterday.

After the TT round two match against Jamaica was called off because of rain, TT would have been eager to continue their winning ways. TT defeated Barbados by 154 runs in round one on Tuesday. Unfortunately TT could not deliver on this occasion, falling to Guyana in a low scoring encounter.

TT were bundled out for 65 in 26.3 overs batting first, a far cry from their batting effort in round one which saw the home team post 250 for eight. Tariq Mohammed and Rivaldo Ramlogan both scored 14 for TT. Sheldon Charles grabbed three for 21 in six overs and Dwain Dick took 3/16 in 3.3 overs. Nigel Deodat was also among the wickets for Guyana taking 2/7.

Guyana also struggled at the crease, as TT were always in with a chance to win the match. Guyana were reduced to 50/7 with spin duo Sameer Ali (3/15) and Nicholas Ali (3/30) both snatching three wickets. However, Charles and Deodat showed they are reliable with the bat scoring nine not out and eight not out respectively to lead Guyana to 66/7 in 20.4 overs. Earlier in the innings, Guyana captain Sachin Singh top scored with 21 opening the batting. In another match, Barbados defeated Jamaica by six wickets. The result of the Windwards-Leewards match was not available up to press time.

Round four will be played tomorrow.

SUMMARISED SCORES

TT 65 (26.3 overs) (Tariq Mohammed 14, Rivaldo Ramlogan 14; Sheldon Charles 3/21, Dwain Dick 3/16, Nigel Deodat 2/7) vs Guyana 66/7 (20.4 overs) (Sachin Singh 21; Nicholas Ali 3/30, Sameer Ali 3/15) Guyana won by three wickets

REMAINING FIXTURES

Tomorrow

Leewards vs Barbados, National Cricket Centre

Guyana vs Jamaica, Gilbert Park

TT vs Windwards, Brian Lara Stadium

Tuesday

Guyana vs Barbados, National Cricket Centre

TT vs Leewards, Gilbert Park

Jamaica vs Windwards, Brian Lara Stadium