OWTU tells Petrotrin: Stop violating the MOA

SAYING that politics and oil do not mix, Trinmar’s branch president Ernesto Kesar yesterday accused executives of state-owned Petrotrin of violating the terms of a Memorandum of Agreement dated April 3.

“Since the MOA was signed, we have not met with any members of the board to effectively implement the tenets of this memorandum. If that is not deception and disingenuous behaviour, then I don’t know what it is comrades,” Kesar said.

He made the comments while addressing members of the Oilfield Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) during a placard protest at the gates of Petrotrin’s administrative building at Main Road, Point Fortin.

Executives of both the company and the union signed the MOA. It included company directors Robert Riley and Anthony Chan Tack and 11 OWTU executives including President General Ancel Roget and Kesar. It was also signed by consultant Sultan Khan, as a witness.

The document said Petrortin executives agree to meet monthly with the union’s executive to discuss, review, monitor and ensure progress of the working committees. It is also for both parties to resolve issues which may arise from time to time within the working groups, among other things.

The MOA, which became effective the same date, was intended to reflect the agreement between the parties and their commitment to the principles of their working relationship.

Repeatedly Kesar yesterday accused the Prime Minister and his Cabinet of “protecting those with deep pockets.” He also threw verbal jabs at chairman Wilfred Espinet calling him to have some respect for the legally recognised union.

Kesar called on both Rowley and Espinet to “get off their high horses” and stop protecting those who have deep pockets.

Some of the placards read: “Why workers must pay for mismanagement?”, “UNC & PNM mash up Petrotrin” and “Workers did not take any money and give friends and family.”

Citing corruption as the “sole reason why Petrotrin is in the state it is today”, Kesar said OWTU welcomes restructuring but with the involvement of the union.

He said despite challenges workers face, they still do their jobs and contribute significantly to the economy. Based on a report by TT Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative 2011 to 2017, Kesar said it has been estimated that Petrotrin contributed some $16 billion-plus to the economy.

The union is calling on the authority to thoroughly investigate all reports of corruption and to prosecute those culpable of crimes committed in the company.