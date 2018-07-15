Man killed outside Debe nightclub

A is dead while another is in critical condition at hospital this morning after a fight outside a Debe nightclub this morning.

The victims have not been identified but initial reports state they were among a group of friends who began arguing outside Cloud 9 Casino along the SS Erin Road, Debe around 2am.

Police said one man stabbed another in the neck and that victim died on the scene.

It is unclear how many times the second victim was stabbed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.