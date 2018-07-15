Garcia: EFCL contractors to be paid soon

Education Minister Anthony Garcia

EDUCATION MINISTER Anthony Garcia confirmed on Friday there were a number of Education Facilities Company Ltd (EFCL) contractors still waiting to be paid.

Speaking at a press conference at the ministry in Port of Spain, Garcia said he was working with the Ministry of Finance to ensure contractors receive their payment in the shortest possible time.

“We have inherited this situation,” he said, “because when we came into office in September 2015, we inherited a situation where a large number of our contractors were not paid and a large number of our schools were left unfinished. This is what compounded the situation.

“We are trying our best to ensure that our contractors are paid and we meet our commitments.

“We have also identified 160 schools where they will be engaging in repairs, some minor, some not so minor. It is a task we have grown accustomed to, and we have been able to achieve tremendous success, that when schools reopen in September, all our schools are able to open their doors.”

Garcia said this year the success rate will be the same, and the ministry, along with the EFCL, will be ready.

“I was told by Monday contractors will be in the schools working.

“Another initiative we have embarked on this year is the involvement of the regional corporations. All regional corporations have indicated their desire and their intention to assist in this programme.”