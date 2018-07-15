Few visitors to boardwalk one week after murders

TAKING A DIP: The few people who turned up at the Chaguaramas boardwalk yesterday, one week after multiple people were shot there, enjoy themselves in the water.

BATHERS and limers at Williams Bay in Chaguaramas were scarce yesterday, but the few who visited were not deterred by the shooting that took place there just one week ago.

On July 8 around 7.15 pm, gunmen shot into the crowd at the boardwalk, killing three and wounding another three, including an eight-year-old boy.

The Chaguaramas Development Authority estate police said since then, there have been joint patrols with the TT Police Service, and stop-and-search exercises were done from Thursday to Sunday.

Yesterday, one vendor said she expected business to be slow because of the murders but she was still hoping more people would arrive and sales would pick up in the evening. She said although the rainy weather played a part in the decrease in visitors, the shooting last Sunday was a “killjoy.”

“This is a huge difference compared to other weekends, and even slower when you take into account that it’s the school holidays. Usually when you come here there is a unity and a party vibe but not today.”

Despite the pervading uneasiness in the atmosphere, one Morvant father, Kevin Joseph, took his four children to the beach. He said, “Usually the place is jam packed, but today is really quiet. Plenty people stayed away but that kind of thing is happening everywhere. Which part is safe? I not allowing that to cage me up.”

Ryan Williams, a single father from Claxton Bay, said he was supposed to carry his two daughters to the boardwalk on the day of the shooting but he was unable to make it. He said he was shocked when he heard the news, especially since there were so many headquarters, stations and posts of various protective services nearby.

Asked why he returned to the beach after his close call, he explained that he was in the area for work and his girls were with him so he decided stop and bathe. However, he said while the girls played he was paying close attention to his surroundings.

Trevor Toorie of Palo Seco brought some of his younger family members to the boardwalk for a “change of scenery.” While they were reluctant to be there, Toorie said he was not afraid of another shooting. “It already happened. I don’t think it will happen again. Plus, the police are passing right through.”

Another woman, this time from Point Fortin, said she did not know about the killings until she had already arrived and settled down with her friends and family. She said she did not really feel affected by it because she no longer lived in the area. However, she said the incident was alarming and she did not think she would be returning to the boardwalk any time soon.