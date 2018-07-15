Displaced Cedros residents still waiting for land

THE eight families who lost their homes to the sea in Bamboo Village, Cedros in February are still waiting to be allocated state lands to rebuild.

Speaking during a visit to Cedros on Friday, Point Fortin MP and National Security Minister, Edmund Dillon said he met with the families on Tuesday at his constituency office.

The families had been placed in Housing Development Corporation’s (HDC) apartments in the Lake View Development in Point Fortin days after coastal erosion destroyed their homes and most of their belongings, with the promise that they would be given state lands to rebuild in Cedros.

“I met with them on Tuesday. As you know one of our promises was to relocate them but HDC is still negotiating with the Commissioner of State Lands to get the lands handed over to HDC,” Dillon said.

However, he said the families are comfortable and are still receiving state assistance to replace the furniture and other items they lost.