Candidates in last push in Barataria

PEP’s Barataria candidate Christoph Samlal (third from left) and Belmont candidate Felicia Holder (centre) are surrounded by supporters during a walkabout in Barataria yesterday.

CANDIDATES in two political parties yesterday thanked the people of Barataria as today is last day for canvassing in preparation for tomorrow’s by-election.

The candidates, Christoph Samlal of the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) and Sharon Maraj-Dharam of the United National Congress (UNC) both had motorcades driving through the seemingly quiet streets of Barataria thanking the residents for their support.

Samlal told reporters at the beginning of his motorcade at the Maritime roundabout, that one of his biggest challenges was finances as the PEP is the newest political party and lacks the support that the UNC and the People’s National Movement (PNM) have. Samlal said he is confident going into tomorrow’s election, and win or loose he will be there for the people of Barataria to lend support in any way possible. He said the major concern he received was poor infrastructure and promised the residents that when he is elected he will be seen in the streets going from door-to-door.

Samlal, apart from his thanks, offered the residents free sno cone. Unlike Samlal, Maraj-Dharam did not sweeten her thank yous, but blared music saying that the time for change is now. She said one of the major concerns she was told of was sand flies in the area and promised to have the area sprayed regularly. She too promised to be visible if elected adding that her offer to the people is herself.