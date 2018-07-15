Bandit killed in shootout identified

THE bandit killed by police last week as three of his accomplices, including a 16-year-old, were held, has been identified as Darren Trotman.

Around 8 pm last Wednesday, a prison officer was on his way to Jun Lin’s Chinese Supermarket at the corner of the Old Golden Grove Road and Sawmill Street, Arouca when he saw it was being robbed.

The officer went to his car but was chased by one of the bandits. The officer managed to get his licensed firearm and he and one of the bandits began shooting at each other.

While that was happening, a colleague of the officer was passing in his vehicle, saw what was happening and went to help.

The thief also got re-enforcement and as of his accomplices came out and all four were shooting at each other. The remaining two bandits fled the scene.

Police who arrived on the scene, cornered the remaining two who shot at the police. Police returned fire and shot both men killing Trotman and wounding the other. Police said they have no record of the 22-year-old from 100 Acres, Wallerfield in Cumuto. The deceased was identified by his sister on Thursday.

The remaining three men are expected to go to court later this week facing a series of charges.