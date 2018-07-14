Woodley hat-trick sends Cunupia FC top

CUNUPIA FC’S Kevon Woodley took his league tally to seven goals this season with a hat-trick against RSSR FC in the TT Super League Standings, when match day six kicked off on Thursday night.

Woodley fired in goals in the 22nd and 26th minutes and sealed the win with his third item in the opening minute of the second half. Kerron Cordner scored a consolation goal for RSSR FC in the 58th minute.

The victory saw the unbeaten Cunupia FC take a one-point lead in the 14-team standings, ahead of Queen’s Park and Matura Reunited – both unbeaten – who can retake the lead with wins today. The Parkites are scheduled to meet San Fernando Giants at St Mary’s College Ground, Serpentine Road, from 4 pm, after Prison Service FC and Matura Reunited FC meet at YTC Ground, Arouca, half an hour earlier. All other remaining matches of the round will be played today. RSSR FC and FC Santa Rosa both have a match in hand after their meeting on July 1 was abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch. They will play out the remainder of that match on Wednesday from 5.30 pm at St Mary’s College Ground.

Fixtures:

Today – Club Sando v FC Santa Rosa, Dibe Ground, Long Circular Road, 6 pm; Prison Service FC v Matura Reunited FC, YTC Ground, Arouca, 3.30 pm; Guaya United FC v Bethel United, Guayaguayare Rec Ground, 5 pm; Metal X Erin FC v Police FC, Erin Recreation Ground, 6 pm; UTT v Petit Valley/Diego Martin United, UTT Ground, O’Meara, 7 pm; QPCC v San Fernando Giants, St Mary’s College Ground, 4 pm.