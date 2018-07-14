Walcott 7th in Diamond League

NATIONAL javelin king Keshorn Walcott placed seventh yesterday as the IAAF Diamond League made a stop at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

Walcott opened his account with an 83.26 throw but saw diminishing returns from his next throws. His second effort was just 79.35 and the 2012 Olympic champion fouled his next two attempts. He managed 74.29m in is fifth throw and fouled his last effort. Estonia’s Magnus Kirt, 28, whose best showing on the world stage was an 11th place finish at the World Championships last year, stunned the field with a golden throw in his final attempt. Kirt saved the best for last with a monstrous 89.75m effort that shattered the meet record and set a new Estonia national record.

German Andreas Hofmann — a finalist at the last two World Championships —thought he had gold after breaking the meet record with an 88.58m throw but had to settle for silver.