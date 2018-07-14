N Touch
Sunday 15 July 2018
Letters to the Editor

Trump is myopic

THE EDITOR: It is the greatest of ironies, that US President Donald Trump, of all people, went to the UK and told his host that immigrants were changing the culture and fabric of Europe. This man really has some nerve.

If we could go back in time, to when the Europeans were invading / immigrating to North America, it would be very interesting to listen to the conversations of the Native Americans. I wonder what the great Chiefs such as Sitting Bull, Crazy Horse and Red Cloud of the Sioux, Cochise and Geronimo of the Apaches, Dull Knife and Little Wolf of the Cheyennes, Chief Joseph of the Nez Perce, Tecumseh of the Shawnees and Quanah Parker of the Comanches, would have said.

These European immigrants treated the Native Americans in the worst way. Even in today's world, their living conditions are abysmal. Treaties made between the US government and the Native Americans were continually broken by the US government on behalf of their immigrant settlers.

Donald Trump should be reminded that what goes around, in life, eventually, comes around. Maybe, this is what he is afraid of.

Linus F Didier, Mt Hope

