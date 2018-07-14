Trini jailed in UK for defrauding charity

Nadia Deone Chase Ali

TT born Nadia Ali was sentenced to six years in prison in the UK yesterday for defrauding a charity affiliated with Notting Hill Carnival celebrations of £784,262.56.

Ali, 35 of Bonchurch Road, W11, appeared at Isleworth Crown Court and convicted of fraud by abuse of position, theft and removing money from England and Wales according to the Metropolitan Police. It is alleged that while occupying the position of finance officer at the Carnival Village Trust (CVT) in Powis Square, Notting Hill, she abused that position to dishonestly make a gain of £784,262.56. During a two year period from March 6, 2014 and December 2, 2016, Ali made 530 separate payments amounting to TT $7,040,222.04 from CVT and TW11’s bank accounts into four of her own bank accounts. She disguised these transactions as payments to legitimate suppliers, service providers and government organisations.

Ali is said to have concocted a master plan to conceal the theft, which included stealing a significant number of financial documents including outstanding invoices, payments demand letters and financial statements. The stolen items were found at her home when she was arrested on March, 16 last year. She was charged on October 31 and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 28 November 2017 where the case was referred to Isleworth Crown Court.

On the second day of the trial which began on June 11, Ali changed her plea for two counts - fraud by abuse of position and removal of criminal property out of England and Wales.

She continued to plead not guilty to theft of the financial documents. She was fund guilty by the jury on June 15 and sentenced yesterday.

Ali, the mother of a four month-old child, is alleged to have transferred some of her stolen money to relatives in TT, the Metropolitan police claimed.