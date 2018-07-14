Tempo in Belmont East as by-election race heats up

Monday’s by-election in the local government districts of Belmont East and Barataria are heating up as the candidates of three parties make their final push to convince people to go to the polls.

In Belmont right now is Newsday photographer Azlan Mohammed who is capturing images of supporters of the Peoples National Movement (PNM) and the United National Congress (PNM) in a jubilant mood during motorcades being held in the area.

The candidates who will be vying for that seat are Lianna Babb-Gonzales of the UNC, Nicole Young of the PNM and Felicia Holder of the Progressive Empowerment Party.