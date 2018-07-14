Stop the holding, pulling in W Cup

THE EDITOR: I cannot help but notice (as we say, a “blind man could see”) that there is too much blatant illegal holding and pulling of jerseys and pants in most of the World Cup games that I have seen (and I have not missed a game).

In one newspaper Paul Pogba of France is “embracing” Eden Hazard of Belgium from behind, similar to how a man would hold on to his woman in a Carnival fete. The only thing he didn’t do is wine.

This practice started to rear its ugly head about eight years ago and not only in World Cup games. It seems to me that FIFA has, for some strange reason, been turning a blind eye to such offences, to the point where it has become the accepted norm with not only the referees but players also.

I must make mention of a certain former national player who made a comment on television during one of the early World Cup games when a player jumped up and headed home from a corner. The former player said “the defender didn’t even try to hold him back,” referring to the goalscorer.

This indicates to me that holding and pulling are accepted in the game as this former professional remarked.

In my opinion it is ridiculous and measures should be taken to heavily penalise players who do it. It is spoiling the game and limiting the skilful players from doing their thing and entertaining the crowd.

After all, what’s the purpose of the game? Not to entertain the spectators, whether at the ground or watching TV? Who do they cater for? Not the supporters or audience generally? Where does the money come from?

Come on FIFA. And I blame the organisation as the officials are operating within the limitations and guidelines set by FIFA. If you tell them to tighten up, they will.

W DOPSON, Woodbrook