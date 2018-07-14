SRP still suspended after explicit photos

AUGUST 8 will mark one year since a female SRP assigned to the Transit police was suspended after three explicit photos of her dressed in her police uniform lying on a sofa with her legs upraised, went viral. Sources revealed that the officer has not been recalled to duty as investigations are still ongoing.

SRPs have to wait until they are called out for duty but in the case of the suspended officer, she believes the length of time it is taking for the investigation to be completed is a clear indication she may not be recalled for any further duty.

The SRP has been liaising with the Police Social and Welfare Association on the matter, but even the association has not been furnished with a status report on the progress of the probe. The SRP has maintained the photos were leaked to social media by someone known to her.

On August 7, a day before the SRP was suspended, Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon ordered a probe into the conduct of the SRP officer. When the photographs appeared on social media they were shared more than 3,000 times and there were more than 350 comments.

Head of Corporate Communications Ellen Lewis said that the SRP was not a member of the TTPS but was assigned to the Transit Police.

She added that that was a matter for the Ministry of National Security and had been given the assurance that the ministry had taken steps to have the matter investigated.