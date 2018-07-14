Smooth SEAexam this year

THE EDITOR: I am happy to read how well this year’s SEA examination went and the Ministry of Education deserves credit for this.

The ministry had everything in place to ensure a smooth running of the SEA by ensuring there were enough employees on duty in the schools on the day that results came out, providing support to principals, parents and the students who wrote the exam.

The support took the form of counselling for students who were disappointed with their marks. The counsellors boosted the children’s self-esteem by encouraging them to keep trying to do better.

I was also pleased to read about the improving SEA results this year which seem to indicate that the ministry’s training of teachers is paying off with more students passing the exam. These students will go on to become productive citizens who can contribute to the economic development of the country.

SHARON SURJOO, Carenage